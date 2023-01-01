Menu
2013 Ford F-450

285,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2013 Ford F-450

2013 Ford F-450

Lariat

2013 Ford F-450

Lariat

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

285,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10524060
  • Stock #: 23T735A
  • VIN: 1FT8W4DT6DEA20565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 285,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 F450 is an as is trade in that comes accident free. It includes a reverse sensing system, power heated/cooled front seats, SONY branded audio system, power scope telescoping trailer tow mirrors, FX4 off-road package, skid plates, 5th wheel hitch prep package, upfitter switches, heavy duty alternator, powercode remote start along with many more great features. 23T735A (TL)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

