2013 Ford Focus

197,000 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

SE

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

197,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9423655
  • Stock #: 22T1012A
  • VIN: 1FADP3F29DL215250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T1012A
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Focus is an accident free trade in that includes manual air conditioning, easy fuel, 12V front power point, variable interval wipers, solar tinted glass, heated seats, dual power heated mirrors, snow tires,/rims and many more features. 22T1012A (TL)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

