2013 Ford Taurus

103,500 KM

Details Description Features

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2013 Ford Taurus

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL | BLUETOOTH | AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL | BLUETOOTH | AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5350241
  • Stock #: 20437A
  • VIN: 1FAHP2E80DG135118

103,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,500 KM

Vehicle Description

  • REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
  • BLUETOOTH
  • KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD
  • AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT JACK
  • CONSOLE WITH ARMREST
  • MESSAGE CENTRE WITH TRIP COMPUTER
  • REAR BENCH 60/40
  • REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
  • POWER HEATED MIRRORS

Are some of the great features on this 2013 Taurus SEL at Leslie Motors. Winter tires and rims are also included.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!

20437A (ML)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

