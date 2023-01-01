$18,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2014 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10548219
- Stock #: 23ED1024A
- VIN: 2FMDK3JC7EBB14763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Edge is a one owner, local trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes rear privacy glass, solar tinted glass, remote keyless entry, dual power heated mirrors, heated front seats, reverse sensing system, leather steering wheel, and many more great features. 23ED1024A (JM)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.