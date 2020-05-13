2014 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Voice Activated Navigation, Panoramic Moonroof, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Solar Tinted Glass, Chrome Grille, Rear Privacy Glass, & Dual Power Heated Mirrors are a few of the great features on this 2014 Edge. This vehicle is an accident free, local trade that comes with Winter Tires & Rims.
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores (BW) 20EX149A
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0