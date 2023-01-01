2014 Ford Escape

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px 0px 1em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: system-ui, BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: inherit; color: #3f4d5a; background-color: #fbfcfe; outline: none !important;><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>This accident free trade in includes:</span></p><p style=margin: 0px 0px 1em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: system-ui, BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: inherit; color: #3f4d5a; background-color: #fbfcfe; outline: none !important;><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>-Heated Front Seats</span><br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>-Power Drivers Seat</span><br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>-Reverse Camera</span><br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>-Reverse Sensing System</span><br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>-Automatic Temperature Control</span><br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>-Navigation</span><br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>-Keyless Entry</span><br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>-Fog lamps</span><br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>-10-way power drivers seat</span><br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>-Front/rear power points</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span id=docs-internal-guid-83ff754d-7fff-016a-f672-c6cc61b78317><span style=font-size: 11pt; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </span></p><p> </p>

2014 Ford Escape

308,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
308,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX1EUE02937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunset Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23ES990B
  • Mileage 308,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident free trade in includes:

-Heated Front Seats
-Power Driver's Seat
-Reverse Camera
-Reverse Sensing System
-Automatic Temperature Control
-Navigation
-Keyless Entry
-Fog lamps
-10-way power drivers seat
-Front/rear power points

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Harriston, ON
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 181,000 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Harriston, ON
2017 Ford Edge Titanium 135,000 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Harriston, ON
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 285,000 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape