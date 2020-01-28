Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium | AWD | Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium | AWD | Moonroof

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4610877
  • Stock #: 19EX147B
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J93EUD11548
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

POWER PANORAMIC MOONROOF, TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION, ALL WEATHER FLOOR MATS, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, POWER DRIVER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, SONY BRANDED AUDIO, HALOGEN HEADLAMPS, HEATED POWER SIGNALING MIRRORS, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, REAR SPOILER, & ROOF RAILS are a few of the great features on this 2014 Escape. This vehicle is a accident free trade that was sold & serviced right here at Leslie Motors. This Escape also includes snow tires & rims.


Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!

- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians

- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!

- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!

- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.

- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores (CR)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2010 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 253,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 93,000 KM
$30,500 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XL |...
 57,000 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Send A Message