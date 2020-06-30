Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

S | Remote Keyless Entry | Halogen Headlamps

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

S | Remote Keyless Entry | Halogen Headlamps

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5350235
  • Stock #: 19R1125A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F77EUA41551

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Spoiler, Manual A/C, Battery Saver, Steering Wheel with Audio Control, Halogen Headlamps, Dual Powered Mirrors, 2nd/3rd Row Privacy Glass, Rear 60/40 Bench, Front and Rear Power Points and many more great features on this Escape S FWD at Leslie Motors. This SUV is a local trade and is accident free.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

19R1125A (JB)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2017 Ford Explorer X...
 47,000 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Explorer E...
 245,000 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 123,000 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory