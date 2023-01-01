2014 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10339365

10339365 Stock #: 23T496C

23T496C VIN: 1FTFW1EFXEFC36560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic

Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tow Hooks Interior Security System Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.