2014 Ford F-150

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Keyless Entry Keypad, Trailer Brake Controller, Fog Lamps, Select Shift Transmission, Power Adjustable Pedals, Chrome Step Bars, Max Trailer Tow Package, Poewr Heated Signalling Mirrors, Bluetooth, Front/Rear Chrome Bumpers, Rear Privacy Glass, Tailgate Lift Assist, & Tow Hooks are a few of the great features on this 2014 F150. This vehicle is an Accident Free, that was sold & serviced right here at Leslie Motors.
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores (DH)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0