2014 Ford F-150

245,000 KM

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 7309619
  Stock #: 21T397B
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET8EFA80153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T397B
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Trailer Brake Controller, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window, Tailgate Lift Assist, Bluetooth, Rear Privacy Glass, Sony Single CD/Sync, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, and many more features on this 2014 F150 at Leslie Motors. This truck includes 4 new tires and a hard tonneau cover. 21T397B (JM)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

