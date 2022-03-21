2014 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8731553

8731553 Stock #: 22453A

22453A VIN: 1FTFW1EF5EFC11453

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Flame Metallic

Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

