2014 Ford F-150

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8957578
  Stock #: 22T364B
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF5EKG15991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 F150 is a local trade in that comes accident free. It includes a remote keyless entry/keypad, fog lamps, pickup box tie down hooks, rear privacy glass, tailgate lift assist, tailgate-removeable with lock, power adjustable pedals, trailer brake controller, rear view camera and many more great features. 22T364B (JM)

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

XTR Chrome Supercrew 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

