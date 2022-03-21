Menu
2014 Ford F-150

186,000 KM

Details

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8957611
  • Stock #: 22T288B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0EFC79269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER BUCKET SEAT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 F150 is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes a remote start system, rear view camera, power heated and cooled front seats, power adjustable pedals, rear privacy glass, tailgate lift assist, trailer brake controller, power sliding rear window, power moonroof, a navigation system and many more great features. 22T288B (DH)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Supercrew
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

