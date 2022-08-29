$8,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8,000
- Listing ID: 9071779
- Stock #: 22T655A
- VIN: 1FTMF1CM8EKE49300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 259,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 F150 is an AS IS trade in that comes accident free. It includes remote keyless entry, manual A/C, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT w/ audio jack, heavy duty shocks, rear privacy glass, pickup box tie down hooks, tailgate lift assist, and many more great features. 22T655A (DH)
Vehicle Features
