2014 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9925973
- Stock #: 23T340A
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF1EKF64215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 F150 is a trade in that includes remote keyless entry, SONY branded audio system, leather steering wheel with controls, power moonroof, HID headlights rear view camera, trailer brake controller, power heated signal mirrors, tailgate with step, and many more great features. 23T340A (DH)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
