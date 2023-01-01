$23,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,500
- Stock #: 23T176B
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF3EFB23095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 F150 is a trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes remote keyless entry, manual A/C, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT w/ audio jack, rear privacy glass, pickup box tie down hooks, power adjustable pedals, tonneau cover, bed liner, and many more great features. 23T176B (TL)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
Vehicle Features
