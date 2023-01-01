Menu
2014 Ford F-150

111,000 KM

Details

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

111,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9934790
  • Stock #: 23T176B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3EFB23095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 F150 is a trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes remote keyless entry, manual A/C, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT w/ audio jack, rear privacy glass, pickup box tie down hooks, power adjustable pedals, tonneau cover, bed liner, and many more great features. 23T176B (TL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

