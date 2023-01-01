SOLD+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-250
LARIAT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10162755
- Stock #: 23T477B
- VIN: 1FT7W2B68EEA18881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black Leather 40/Console/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 F250 is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes an FX4 off-road package, extra heavy duty alternator, reverse camera system, power heated/cooled front seats, SONY branded premium audio system, power telescoping trailer tow mirrors, upfitter switches, power slide moonroof, powercode remote start system and many more great features. 23T477B (TL)
