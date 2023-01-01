Menu
2014 Ford F-250

204,000 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

LARIAT

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10162755
  • Stock #: 23T477B
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B68EEA18881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black Leather 40/Console/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 F250 is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes an FX4 off-road package, extra heavy duty alternator, reverse camera system, power heated/cooled front seats, SONY branded premium audio system, power telescoping trailer tow mirrors, upfitter switches, power slide moonroof, powercode remote start system and many more great features. 23T477B (TL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

