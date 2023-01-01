2014 Ford Focus

Menu
This local, two owner accident free trade in includes: -Power locks
-Power windows
-Solar tinted glass
-Heated front seats
-Heated power mirrors
-Keyless entry/keypad
-Tilt/telescoping steering
-Variable interval wipers
-Manual air conditioning
-SYNC voice activated system Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY! - Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!! - Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton. - Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3F29EL290676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This local, two owner accident free trade in includes:

-Power locks
-Power windows
-Solar tinted glass
-Heated front seats
-Heated power mirrors
-Keyless entry/keypad
-Tilt/telescoping steering
-Variable interval wipers
-Manual air conditioning
-SYNC voice activated system

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

