2014 Ford Fusion

65,500 KM

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

65,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7897347
  Stock #: 21ED689C
  VIN: 3FA6P0T99ER361949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,500 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seats, Rear View Camera, Engine Block Heater, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Reverse Sensing System, Power Windows/Lock Group, Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Navigation, Power Moonroof, 18" Premium Painted Luxury Wheels, and many more great features on this 2014 Fusion SE at Leslie Motors. This one owner Fusion was locally owned, is accident free, and includes winter tires and rims . 21ED689C (BW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

