2014 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

218,000 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2014 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

2014 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

2014 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271456
  • Stock #: 22T8C
  • VIN: 1FM5K8AR0EGA15023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth Front/Vinyl Rear
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Explorer is a trade in that comes with remote keyless entry, power driver seat with lumbar, power heated mirrors, and many more great features. 22T8C (DV)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Utility Police Interceptor AWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Adjustable Pedals
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

