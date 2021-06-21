Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

75,000 KM

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7469241
  • Stock #: 21T475C
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V7XEM108359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T475C
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Tinted Windows, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, and many more great features on this 2014 Mazda 3 at Leslie Motors. This local trade is accident free and includes winter tires and rims. 21T475C (BW)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

