2015 Chevrolet Traverse

139,000 KM

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7897353
  • Stock #: 21ED833A
  • VIN: 1GNKRGKD8FJ200366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21ED833A
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, AM/FM/CD/SAT Capable Audio, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power heated mirror, Heated seats, Reverse sensing, 6 passenger, Molded mud flaps, Air Conditioning and many more great features on this 2016 Chevrolet Malibu at Leslie Motors. 20ED568A (TL) 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

