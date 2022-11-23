$15,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,000
- Listing ID: 9436830
- Stock #: 22T996A
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX5FUA01683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Escape is a local trade in that comes accident free. It includes remote keyless entry/keypad, air conditioning, reverse camera system, AM/FM radio with single CD, fog lamps, dual power mirrors, rear spoiler, rear parking aids, power 10-way drivers seat, leather steering wheel and many more great features. 22T996A (JM)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
