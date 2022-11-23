Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9436830
  • Stock #: 22T996A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX5FUA01683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T996A
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Escape is a local trade in that comes accident free. It includes remote keyless entry/keypad, air conditioning, reverse camera system, AM/FM radio with single CD, fog lamps, dual power mirrors, rear spoiler, rear parking aids, power 10-way drivers seat, leather steering wheel and many more great features. 22T996A (JM)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2014 Ford F-150
406,000 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 56,000 KM
$42,000 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE
 197,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory