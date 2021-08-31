2015 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Trailer Tow Package Class III, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad, Rear View Camera, Power Liftgate, Dual Panel Moonroof, Voice Activated Navigation System, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, Reverse Sensing System, MyFord Touch, Fog Lamps, Roof Rails, Dual Powered Heated Mirrors and many more features on this 2015 Explorer XLT 4WD at Leslie Motors. This local trade was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. 21ED726A (JW)
