This one owner trade includes:

-3.31 Ratio Regular Axle
-Class IV Trailer Hitch
-Tailgate Step
-Spray In Liner
-Remote Keyless Entry
-Sync Voice Activated System
-Fog Lamps
-Cruise Control
-Power Windows/Locks
-Air Conditioning
-Sold & Serviced @ Leslie Motors

2015 Ford F-150

144,000 KM

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

XLT

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EF0FFA62544

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T942A
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

This one owner trade includes:

-3.31 Ratio Regular Axle
-Class IV Trailer Hitch
-Tailgate Step
-Spray In Liner
-Remote Keyless Entry
-Sync Voice Activated System
-Fog Lamps
-Cruise Control
-Power Windows/Locks
-Air Conditioning
-Sold & Serviced @ Leslie Motors

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Ford F-150