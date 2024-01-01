$24,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T942A
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This one owner trade includes:
-3.31 Ratio Regular Axle
-Class IV Trailer Hitch
-Tailgate Step
-Spray In Liner
-Remote Keyless Entry
-Sync Voice Activated System
-Fog Lamps
-Cruise Control
-Power Windows/Locks
-Air Conditioning
-Sold & Serviced @ Leslie Motors
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Leslie Motors Ltd.
Leslie Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
1-800-997-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310