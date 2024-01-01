Menu
2015 Ford F-150

87,000 KM

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

XLT

11970975

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,000KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF4FFB85782

  • Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T1015B
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

This trade includes:

-3.31 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
-Trailer Tow Package
-Tailgate Step
-Remote Start System
-Power Sliding Rear Window
-Reverse Sensing System
-Rear View Camera
-Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad
-Sync Voice Activated System
-Fog Lamps
-Includes Cover Match Hard Cover

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio

Tow Hooks

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2015 Ford F-150