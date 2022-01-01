2015 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
Sync activated voice system, rearview camera, reverse sensing system, trailer tow package, remote start, rear privacy glass, fog lamps, pickup box tie down hooks, boxlink cargo system & tow hooks are a few of the great features on this 2015 F150. This vehicle is sold as is. 21937A (TP)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0