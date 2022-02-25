2015 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8332401

8332401 Stock #: 2234B

2234B VIN: 1FTEW1EF0FFA13134

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tuexdo Black Metallic

Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Supercrew 4x4 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.