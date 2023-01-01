$47,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-350
Lariat
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9476622
- Stock #: 22T908A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT0FEA05981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 F350 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes Ford MYKEY, rear window defrost, power sliding rear window, power slide moonroof, power heated/cooled seats, reverse camera system, SONY branded audio system, powercode remote start, and many more great features. 22T908A (DV)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
