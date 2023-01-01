Menu
2015 Ford F-350

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Lariat

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

212,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9476622
  • Stock #: 22T908A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT0FEA05981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 F350 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes Ford MYKEY, rear window defrost, power sliding rear window, power slide moonroof, power heated/cooled seats, reverse camera system, SONY branded audio system, powercode remote start, and many more great features. 22T908A (DV)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Power Seats
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

