2015 Ford Focus

SE | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel

2015 Ford Focus

SE | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4717791
  • Stock #: 19EX3C
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29FL258107
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, DUAL POWER HEATED MIRRORS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, FOG LAMPS, LED SIGNATURE LIGHTS, SIRUS SATELLITE CAPABLE, FRONT POWER POINT, BLUETOOTH, HALOGEN HEADLAMPS, REAR WINDSHIELD WIPERS, & WINTER TIRES AND RIMS are a few of the great features on this 2015 Focus. This vehicle is a Certified Pre-Owned meaning you receive 1 year or 20,000 kms comprehensive warranty and financing available at 2.9% for up to 48 months.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!

- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.

- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores (TP)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

