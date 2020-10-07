Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

279,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

279,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6131799
  • Stock #: 18FU1064A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H78FR216717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18FU1064A
  • Mileage 279,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Reverse Sensing System, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Heated Power Mirrors with Signal and Puddle Lamp, Speed Sensitive Wipers, Keyless Entry Keypad, Solar Tinted Glass, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar, AM/FM MP3 Single CD Player, Manual A/C and many more great features on this 2015 Fusion. 18FU1064A (DV)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

