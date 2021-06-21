Menu
2015 Ford Transit

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

350 HR DRW

350 HR DRW

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

230,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7444826
  • Stock #: 21525A
  • VIN: 1FTBF4XV4FKB17481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Dual Heavy Duty Batteries, Load Floor Tie Downs, Cruise Control, Heavy Duty Rear Shocks, Black Vinyl Floor Covering, Power Points, Front/Rear Black Bumpers, AM/FM Stereo with Clock, Manual A/C are a few of the great features on this 2015 Transit. 21525A (CL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Steel Wheels
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

