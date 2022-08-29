$23,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2016 Ford Edge
4DR SEL FWD
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9197755
- Stock #: 22T796A
- VIN: 2FMPK3J95GBC21993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Edge is a two owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes a remote keyless entry, intelligent access, remote start system, heated tilt/telescoping steering wheel, panoramic roof, blind spot monitoring system, power liftgate, voice activated navigation, cold weather package, and many more great features. 22T796A (DV)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.