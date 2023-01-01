$25,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9542356
- Stock #: 22ED906C
- VIN: 2FMPK4K88GBC22308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Edge is a local trade in that comes accident free and includes navigation, panoramic roof, 20" wheels, heated/cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, all weather mats, heated rear seats and much more. 22ED906C (BW)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
