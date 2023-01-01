$19,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
Titanium
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 23BS500B
- VIN: 1FMCU9J99GUC84729
- Exterior Colour Electronic Spice
- Interior Colour Charcoal Partial leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,000 KM
This 2019 Escape is a local, one owner trade comes accident free. It includes Ford MYKEY, SONY branded audio, illuminated entry, dual power heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, rear spoiler, Canadian touring package, power panorama roof, leather steering wheel and many more great features. 23BS500B (JM)
