2016 Ford Explorer

177,000 KM

Details

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2016 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9366685
  • Stock #: 22EX696B
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FH4GGA02519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black Perforated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22EX696B
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Explorer is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes a reverse sensing system, auto high beam headlamps, 2nd row dual captain chairs, dual power heated mirrors, rain sensing wipers, active park assist, lane depart & lane keeping assist, a dual panel moonroof, trailer tow package class II, and many more great features. 22EX696B (DL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

