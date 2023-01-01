Menu
2016 Ford F-150

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

XLT

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10223493
  • Stock #: 23T621A
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CF4GFC51618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T621A
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 F150 is a one owner, trade in that comes accident free that was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. It includes remote keyless entry, cruise control, rear view camera, fog lamps, pickup box tie down hooks, rear privacy glass, removable tailgate with lock, trailer tow package, soft roll cover, bed rails, bug deflector and many more great features. 23T621A (TL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

