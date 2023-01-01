Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10362330

10362330 Stock #: 23T767A

23T767A VIN: 1FTEW1EP1GFC43629

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23T767A

Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.