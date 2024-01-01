$14,500+ tax & licensing
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Sold As Is
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T254A
- Mileage 285,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This one owner, accident free trade includes:
-3.73 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
-Trailer Tow Package
-Tailgate Step
-Spray In Bedliner
-Heavy Duty Payload Package
-Voice Activated Navigation
-Power Driver's Seat
-Rear View Camera
-Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad
-Chrome Step Bars
This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
1-800-997-2310