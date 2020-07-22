+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Power Sliding Rear Window, Remote Start System, Bluetooth, LED Box Lighting, Trailer Tow Package, LED Side Mirror Spot Lights, Box Side Steps, Tailgate Step, Removable Tailgate with Lock, Pickup Box Tie Down Hooks, Boxlink Cargo System, Display Centre, Outside Temperature and Compass, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT Capable with Audio Input Jack and many more great features on this 2016 F150 at Leslie Motors. This one owner truck was purchased at Leslie Motors.
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
20T527A (JW)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0