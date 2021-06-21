Menu
2016 Ford F-150

104,000 KM

$35,500

+ tax & licensing
$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT SUPERCREW 4X4

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT SUPERCREW 4X4

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7450934
  • Stock #: 21T510B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF8GFC35714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T510B
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start System, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Voice Activated Navigation, Trailer Tow Package, Power Sliding Rear Window, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Rear Privacy Glass, Manual A/C, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT Capable with Audio Input Jack, and many more great features on this 2016 F150 at Leslie Motors. This truck is a accident free. 21T510B (DH)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

