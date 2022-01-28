$39,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8229309
- Stock #: 22ED28A
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF3GFC43630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Camel Leather Trimmed Bucket
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This local trade in has only had one owner, is accident free and comes with a trailer tow package, blind spot monitoring system, remote keyless entry, voice activated navigation systems, heated steering wheel, remote release tailgate, and many more great features. This 2016 F150 has been sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. 22ED28A (JW)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
