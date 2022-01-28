Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8229309
  • Stock #: 22ED28A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3GFC43630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Camel Leather Trimmed Bucket
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This local trade in has only had one owner, is accident free and comes with a trailer tow package, blind spot monitoring system, remote keyless entry, voice activated navigation systems, heated steering wheel, remote release tailgate, and many more great features. This 2016 F150 has been sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. 22ED28A (JW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2018 Ford Escape SEL
 97,000 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson GL
 196,000 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer ST
 30,000 KM
$61,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory