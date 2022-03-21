Menu
2016 Ford F-150

248,000 KM

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

248,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8686214
  • Stock #: 22T95B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF3GFB47959

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,000 KM

This 2016 F150 is a local trade in that includes AM/FM + CD/MP3 & SAT radio, cruise control, rear view camera, trailer tow package, remote start system, twin panel moonroof, voice activated navigation and many more great features. 22T95B (TP)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Sport Supercrew 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

