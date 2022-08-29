Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,000 + taxes & licensing 2 1 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9071722

9071722 Stock #: 22T658A

22T658A VIN: 1FTMF1C87GKD68651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RACE RED

Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.