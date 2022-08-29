Menu
2016 Ford F-150

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9071722
  • Stock #: 22T658A
  • VIN: 1FTMF1C87GKD68651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 F150 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes a remote keyless entry, cruise control, class IV trailer hitch, removable tailgate with lock, black vinyl floor covering, fog lamps, outside temperature and compass, display center, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT capable with audio input jack, integrated trailer brake control, and many more great features. 22T658 (TL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

