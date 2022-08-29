$27,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9269944
- Stock #: 22
- VIN: 1FTEW1E84GFB47034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 F150 is a trade in that includes AM/FM + CD/MP3 & SAT radio, cruise control, rear view camera, class IV trailer hitch, fog lamps, pickup box tie down hooks, rear privacy glass, removable tailgate with lock and many more great features. 22T377B (CM)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
