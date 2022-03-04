2016 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,000 + taxes & licensing 2 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8634800

8634800 Stock #: 22T344A

22T344A VIN: 1FT7W2B65GEC64855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red

Interior Colour Adobe Cloth

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Crew Cab XLT 4X4 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.