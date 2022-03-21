Menu
2016 Ford F-250

52,000 KM

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

XL

2016 Ford F-250

XL

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8744663
  • Stock #: 21ED924D
  • VIN: 1FTBF2B69GEC63329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour STEEL CLOTH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 F250 is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes Ford MYKEY, heavy duty shocks, power steering, black vinyl floor covering, pickup box tie down hooks snow plow package and many more features. 21ED924C (DH)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

