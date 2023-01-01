Menu
2016 Ford F-250

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,000

+ tax & licensing
$64,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

XLT

2016 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,000

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9907577
  • Stock #: 23T289A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B60GEC48000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour STEEL CLOTH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T289A
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 F250 is a local, one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes a powercode remote start, Ford MYKEY, dual beam headlamps, pickup box tie downs hooks, rear view camera, tailgate strep, snow plow package, camper package, special edition package, tough bed spray in liner, and many more great features. 23T289A (BW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Special Edition Package
Camper Package
Snow Plow Package

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

