Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Fusion

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9547195
  • Stock #: 23ES54A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H71GR167202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23ES54A
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Ford Fusion is a local trade in that was sold here at Leslie Motors. It includes keyless entry/keypad, electronic power assisted steering, cruise control, power lumbar drivers seat, speed sensitive wipers, solar tinted glass, dual power heated mirrors, rear spoiler, and many more great features. 23ES54A (JM)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2016 Ford Fusion SE
 122,000 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat
 109,000 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger XLT
 64,000 KM
$39,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory